Sanjay Kapate gets Ph D

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Sanjay Nandkumar Kapate in Managmeent Science.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘A Critical Study of Evaluation Of Employee Appraisal and Development in Automobile Industries in Marathwada Region” under the guidance of research guide Dr Amit Rajale.

Sanjay is a HR-Manager at Waluj-based Rucha Engineering.