Sanjay Raut has false & deceptive confidence: Darekar

Chhatrapati Sambhaajinagar: “Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) Sena leader MP Sanjay Raut has false and deceptive confidence. He should publicly say who will be the chief minister of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Their Government won’t come to power in the State, only by making emotional, false and controversial statements,” said Pravin Darekar, BJP leader.

Talking to newsmen on Saturday, Pravin Darekar said that former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP leader Sharad Pawar from the platform of MVA were making statements that set a false narrative without talking about development.

He said that the BJP has been responding to them with full strength.

“The Maratha community got reservations during the Fadnavis government. Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil repeatedly blamed Fadnavis, so, I have tried to present the facts. Let them take the role of division, we see no reason to be aggressive,” he added. BJP City President Shirish Boralkar, Rajgaurav Wankhede, Pramod Rathod and others were present.