Sanket Kulkarni murder case verdict on May 31

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A collegiate youth Sanket Kulkarni was murdered under the tyres of a car near Kamgar Chowk in Cidco N-2 area on March 23, 2018. The hearing on this murder case has been completed and the court will pronounce the verdict on May 31, the sources said.

The Mukundwadi police arrested the accused in the murder case Sanket Jayebhaye, Sanket Mache, Umer Patel and Vijay Jog, and submitted a charge sheet against them. The accused ran a car on Sanket five to six times. Special public prosecutor Adv Ujjwal Nikam appeared for the prosecution. The hearing of the case was completed recently before judge D H Keuskar. The prosecution examined 22 witnesses. Adv Nikam was assisted by district public prosecutor Avinash Deshpande and Adv Siddharth Wagh. Adv Rajesh Kale, Adv Nilesh Ghanekar, and others appeared for the defence.