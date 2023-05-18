Sanskar camp at Mahanubhav Ashram from May 21 to 30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A sanskar camp has been organised by the Global Mahanubhav Sangh at Shri Krushna temple, in Mahanubhav Ashram on Paithan road between May 21 to 30. Children between the age group of 5 to 25 years old will be able to participate in the camp.

Activities like vedic meditation, diet-vihara-routine, importance of Mahanubhav cultural rituals, Indian constitution, God, nature, soul, religion, culture, doctrine, sect and cult, character building, Sanskar, Shastra and patriotism, and their importance will be taught to the students.

In the practical training, the recitation of Srimad Bhagavad Gita, shloks, Dev puja, sankalp ritual, upahar vidhi, dandavat vidhi, Surya namaskar, Yog sadhna, outdoor games and self protection will be taught to the participants.