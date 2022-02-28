Santpith’s 1st prog held to celebrate Marathi Bhasha Gaurao Din

Aurangabad, Feb 28:

Santpith, Shrishetra Paithan and Mahanubhav Sahitya Shikshan Sanshodhan Pratishthan (Ambad) jointly organised a symposium on ‘Leela Charitra’ to celebrate ‘Marathi Bhasha Gaurao Din’ on Monday.

Santpith coordinator Dr Pravin Wakte presided over the programme while head of Marathi Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Dasu Vaidya inaugurated the symposium.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the dignitaries said that this was the first ever public programme of Santpith and it would be recorded in history.

They said that Mahanubhav sect has presented the freedom of women through action. “Like Swatantryaveer Savarkar, today Marathi speaking people should use new words,” he said.

A former head of Marathi Department (Bamu) Dr Satish Badve, Dr Lata Lanjewar (Nagpur) Dr Sanjay Jagtap, Dr Rajendra Rajput and others also spoke. Mohan Babhulgaonkar conducted the proceedings while Bharatbhushan Shastri Misal proposed a vote of thanks.