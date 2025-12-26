Sara Khare’s Arangetram marks debut on stage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Bharatanatyam student Sara Khare made her stage debut on Sunday Dec 21st with her Arangetram at Tapadiya Natya Mandir, marking her readiness to perform independently after years of training. The recital, presented under the guidance of her guru Dr V Soumyasri Pawar of Devmudraa Movement School, featured a structured sequence of traditional items including Alarippu, Shabdam, Varnam and Tillana. The performance also included Kali Stuti and the Marathi abhang Sundar Te Dhyan, offering audiences a range of rhythmic technique and emotive expression.

MP Dr Bhagwat Karad and Dr Sandhya Dudhgaonkar attended as chief guests. Live musical support was provided by Dr Soumyasri on natuvangam, Keerthana Krishnanamurthy and Bakul Patil on vocals, K Dakshinamurthy on mridangam, Mangala Vaidyanathan on violin and Kumar Krishnan on flute.

The two-and-a-half-hour presentation showcased how Sara applied her training to convey narrative, rhythm and the nuances of navarasas.