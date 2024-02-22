Saroshians bid farewell to 12th students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of class XII, Sarosh Junior College Mitmita were given a grand farewell, recently. Teachers and students reminisced joyous moments spent together.

The programme started with qeerat seeking Almighty’s blessings followed by a welcome address in different languages given by Class XI students. The outgoing batch shared their memorable experiences. The students were felicitated for their excellence in academic and cocurricular activities. Shaikh Siddique and Mehroz S Murad were adjudged Best Boy and Girl respectively. Guests M A Pathan, (joint secretary, SEWS), M Wasil (Chairman-School Committee), headmasters Zia Ul Haq (Sarosh Urdu School) and M S Naiyer (MPSES) were present. All applauded the efforts of the faculties and wished the students a great success.