Sarvodaya Sanstha gets Vanashree Award

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Jai Vishwakarma Sarvodya Sanstha received the prestigious Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vanashree Award during the Maharashtra Day celebration at the police commissionerate Deogiri ground on May 1. The award is given to the self-help groups for creating environment awareness for the welfare of students and women. The award was presented by the guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre to directors Vilas Chandane and Mandakini Chaukade. Divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar, district collector Astik Kumar Pandey, CP Manoj Lohiya, ZP CEO Vikas Meena, SP Manish Kalwaniya and others were present.