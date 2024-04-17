Satara Murder: Family feud, stock market loss behind unstable mind of killer!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The judicial magistrate first class (JMFC), A V Musale, has awarded five days of police custody remand (till April 22) to the accused Rohit Patil (30, Deepnagar, Deluxe Park, Satara Parisar) on Wednesday. The accused had brutally killed his father Shrikrishna Patil (60) by repeatedly stabbing him in his stomach with a screwdriver while he was sleeping early Tuesday morning.

Police suspect that the loss in the share market is not the sole reason for Rohit’s mental instability. Instead, there would be a family feud which is yet to surface before them.

Today, the police recorded the statements of the accused, his mother, and his sister. However, the cops noticed variations in their statements. Hence the clear motive of the murder could not be ascertained. It seems as if they are trying to hide some important fact. Police also are trying to find out the website or channel referred by Rohit to implement the ‘modus operandi’ in the crime.

When produced in the court, the assistant government pleader Sameer Bedre requested the court to grant police custody remand as the police had to seize the murder weapon and his mobile phone (to track the history), find out the real cause of killing father and also trying to strangulate his mother. The police also have to investigate and find out if any accomplice is there in the crime with Rohit.