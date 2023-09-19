Satara police to transfer rape case of minor girl to MP

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Satara police has booked a 23-year-old Lokesh Asaram Solunke (Barwani in Madhya Pradesh) on charge of raping a 17-year-old minor girl and making her pregnant. The victim’s parents had sent the girl for delivery in the city to hide their identity.

The 17-year-old Aradhya (named changed) fell in love with Lokesh when she was in 10th standard. In the fit of the moment, they also established a physical relationship. In the meantime, she got pregnant. When Aradhya informed Lokesh about it, he assured of marrying her after clearing his police recruitment exam. However, he disappeared without contacting her since then.

Aradhya is also a native of a village in Barwani district. When Lokesh and his family learnt about her pregnancy, Aradhya was five-months pregnant. When Lokesh disappeared, Aradhya and her family members searched for him and his whereabouts, but it was in vain.

When she became eight-months pregnant, her parents sent her to stay with her sister who stays in Satara locality. Aradhya started getting labour pains on September 18. Her sister admitted her to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Aradhya gave birth to a baby girl. In the meantime, the Satara police got an MLC from GMCH. It stated that the girl is minor. The police inspector Ashok Giri ordered for action. Hence the Satara police recorded the statement of Aradhya and filed a rape case and child sexual abuse was registered. The case will be transferred to Barwani district police, it is learnt.