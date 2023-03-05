Satisfaction seen on faces of customers

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Many visitors to the Lokmat Property Show - 2023 and living in rented houses came with the intention to purchase the house of their own. Some came with the intention to have houses away from the crowd in the outskirts of the city. Many customers from outside the city willing to purchase house for their children studying in the city and some were willing to invest in the property instead investing in shares and gold. Lokmat Property Show - 2023 has fulfilled the dreams of several people to have a house or shop of their own in affordable prices. Satisfaction could be seen on their faces. Customers utilized the Sunday holiday for ‘purchasing or booking houses.

Shakti Life Spaces presents and Nabhraj Group supported the three-day ‘Lokmat Property Show - 2023’ received an overwhelming response from the people. As Sunday was the last day of the exhibition, people throng the venue in the air-conditioned hall in Lokmat Bhavan premises since morning. They were mainly newly married couples, middle-aged couples and even senior citizens. Many had come with the family members and friends. They were seen taking information about various housing projects and commercial complexes from each stall. Each visitor was registering his name and details at the entrance of the exhibition. Many people took the advantage of the discounts and offers provided by the builders and developers for booking in the exhibition. Many preferred to visit the housing projects sites and book the house on Gudi Padwa. The builders were satisfied with the response and thanked Lokmat for organising sucha planned and successful exhibition.

Real friend of builders ‘Pro-Marketing’

Raman Kankal

Founder Manager, Pro-Marketing

We thanked Lokmat for providing such a unique opportunity in the Lokmat Property Show. The formula of the success of this exhibition is the minute planning. Pro-Marketing, a leading company providing digital services in construction sector.

Considering the rapid expansion of the construction section, ‘Pro-Marketing, a leading organisation provides digital services to the builders and developers for the publicity. It is promoting the projects of more than 250 builders and developers on the digital platform in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Pune and Mumbai. As a result, the builders have gained a large number of customers. It participates in drafting of the marketing planing of the housing projects.

Vijay Goyal

Director, Shakti Life Spaces Pvt Ltd

Customers have given overwhelming response to Lokmat Property Show - 2023. We gained booking at our Golokdham Stall, not only from the people of Marathwada but from the customers of Khandesh as well. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is a developing city and hence people are willing to invest here. Shakti Life Spaces provided information about the ‘Golokdham’ housing project being established near Iscon temple at Varud Qazi to the customers. More than five bookings were received for this project. The next project ‘Happy Homs Happy Street’ at Golwadi has received more than 10 bookings in the past three days. The number of booking will increase till Gudi Padwa. We thanked Lokmat for providing opportunity to reach maximum number of customers.