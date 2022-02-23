SB College students excel in CA exam

Aurangabad, Feb 23:

In all, 15 students of SB College of Arts and Commerce excelled in C.A. Examination 2021-22. All the successful students were felicitated in the college. The president of the institute Ram Bhogale presided over. General secretary Dr Nandkumar Ukadgaonkar, treasurer Arun Medhekar, Omprakash Rathi, Mukesh Hundiwala, ICAI, News Delhi, former vice president Umesh Sharma, principal Dr Makrand Paithankar were present on the dais.

The dignitaries felicitated students Anup Joshi, Mustafa Bohra, Mansi Khandelwal, Shubham Patil, Mohd Polewala Masud, Lina Agashe, Yash Mahesh Toshniwal, Saurabh Jaiswal, Neha Sethi, Amruta Thole, Vinod Chavan, Padamparag Pratyush, Renuka Joshi, Dhanshree Borde, Akash Bhole.

Dr Paithankar conducted the proceedings of the function. vice-principal Dr Madhav Gaikwad, Dr Pramod Dev, hod Dr Anand Chaudhary, and others were present.