SBI officer booked under atrocity act

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An officer of the State Bank of India (SBI) zonal office has been booked under the Atrocity Act for abusing an ex-serviceman working as a security guard in the bank. The incident occurred at the SBI zonal office in the Cidco N-5 area on May 3 and the case was registered with the Cidco police station on June 23. The accused officer has been identified as Rohit Kashalkar.

According to the details, Dadaro Gawai (Pethenagar, Bhavsinghpura) is an ex-serviceman and presently works as a security guard in SBI Bank On May 2, he had gone to meet Kashalkar for his transfer. Kashalkar mentioned Gawai’s caste, abused him, and drove away from the office. API Sainath Thombre is further investigating the case.