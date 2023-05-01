"Gujarat has a special contribution to India's progress", says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], May 1 : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended his greetings to the people of Gujarat on the occasion of Gujarat Day.

Taking to Twitter on Monday Rahul wrote "The birthplace of great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel, Gujarat has a special contribution to India's progress. Best wishes to all the residents of Gujarat on Gujarat Day."

Gujarat celebrates its foundation day on May 1, known as "Gujarat Gaurav Day".

Earlier state's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also greeted people and said, greetings on Gujarat Sthapana Diwas. Gujarat has made a mark due to its all-round progress as well as its unique culture. I pray that the state continues to scale new heights of development in the times ahead.

CM said, "Under the leadership of our Prime Minister we are celebrating Amritkal, this first Gujarat Foundation Day of Amritkal is a day of special importance. On May 1, 1960, Gujarat came into existence as a separate state and Gujaratis have moved forward towards development. Whether it is an earthquake, flood outbreak or corona epidemic, Gujaratis have faced every calamity with determination."

Referring to the fact that Gujarat has shown the country and the world as a role model state of development under the leadership of the Prime Minister, what is the development, what is "Vikas ki Rajneeti", the Chief Minister said that, the people of the state have shown immense faith and trust in the leadership of Narendra Modi and have given a huge mandate to continue this journey of development of Gujarat. For that, we accept the debt of love from all the people.

On the occasion of the glorious foundation day, the Chief Minister said, "We will not let the trust and confidence reposed in us by the public and we will fulfil the promises we have made, we will increase the honour of Gujarat."

He said that PM Modi has crossed the extremes of development in every field to make Gujarat the growth engine of the country and created the pinnacle of hard work. The confidence that PM Modi has exuded in Gujarat, will leave no stone unturned to uphold it and work for the development of the state. Mentioning that India has become a country with the fifth largest economy in the world under the leadership of PM Modi, he said that by 2027, PM Modi has called to make India, a five trillion US dollar economy.

Highlighting that this government has achieved the remarkable achievement of signing an MoU of 80 thousand crore rupees under the Atmrbhar Gujarat scheme in the first 100 days of its ruling, the Chief Minister said that among the commitment shown by the Prime Minister for green growth, Gujarat is poised to lead the way with 40 thousand crores green ammonia project in Kutch of Gujarat.

"Along with industry and trade, the tourism sector is also of special importance for Gujarat. We are going to build a tourism development facility worth Rs 8,000 crore in the next five years to develop iconic tourist places like Statue of Unity, White Rann, World Heritage Site - Dholavira, Gir Forest, Somnath-Dwarka and Shivrajpur," he added.

