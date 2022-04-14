SCA to celebrate Tamil New Year on April 17

Aurangabad, April 14:

A cultural gathering has been organised by Saptswara Cultural Association (SCA) as a part of Tamil’s New Year celebrations, at Kala Ganapathi Mandir Hall, in Cidco N-1 Sector on April 17 from 6.30 pm to 9.30 pm.

Various programmes including lighting of lamp, presentation of programme by childrens, introduction of new members, felicitation of elders, Tamil-Musical Night by N P Hariharan (Mumbai) etc. The SCA president will also make a welcoming speech, while the joint secretary will propose a vote of thanks. The South Indian dinner will be served to the members.

Meanwhile, the SCA president N Srinivasan, secretary T N Venkatramani, joint secretary R Sridhar, treasurer Sampath and other office-bearers have appealed the SCA members to attend the functions in large number.