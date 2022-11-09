Schedule for Academic Council, Senate 2n-phase elections announced

Aurangabad: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the Academic Council and the second phase of Senate elections.

The election for the 10 seats of Senate Graduate will be held on November 26 in the first phase. Registered graduates will cast their votes. Election Returning Officer and registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that the final electoral rolls for Senate elections were displayed today after holding hearings on all grievances.

In the second phase, the election will be organised for 29 seats of the five remaining collegiums. The names of the collegiums are as follows; Department Heads, College Principals, University Teachers, College Management Representatives and College Teachers.

There will be ten seats each from the Principals and College Teachers category while six candidates will be elected from the Management Representatives group. The election of the three university teachers' seats will also be conducted. The voters' list for the five collegiums elections was prepared and made available online for the aspirants. The election will be held next month.

Academic Council elections on Dec 10

The election for the eight seats of the Academic Council will be conducted on December 10. Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that electoral rolls were released today. The process of nomination papers submission will begin on November 10 and its last date is November 19. The counting of votes will be conducted on December 13.