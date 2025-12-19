Scholarship applications pending for three years on college portals

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: For the past three years, approximately 1,250 students’ scholarship applications have remained pending on the login portals of various colleges in the district. Taking serious note, the Social Welfare Department has instructed the colleges to process the pending applications within the next two days.

The Government of India provides post-matric scholarships for traditional and professional courses to students from Scheduled Castes. These scholarships cover maintenance allowance, tuition fees, and examination fees. Every academic year, the Social Welfare Commissioner’s office issues instructions to district-level officers to ensure colleges process scholarship applications promptly. However, in many colleges, applications have remained pending for the past three years. Colleges are required to report the status of applications to the Social Welfare Department each year, but this has not been done, leaving many students deprived of scholarships. Last academic year, 32,990 eligible students received scholarships. Applications for the current academic year will be accepted until 31 March 2026.

Colleges have been directed to collect all necessary documents from students and process pending applications within two days to ensure eligible students receive scholarships. If students have not submitted income certificates, caste certificates, or mark sheets, colleges must collect them. If students fail to provide documents even after requests, the applications should be finalized on the portal with proper reasons and the Social Welfare Department notified.

Pending applications status:

2022-23 — 534

2023-24 — 263

2024-25 — 942

Current academic year:

Applications filled by students — 26,830

Applications approved by colleges — 11,592

Pending with colleges — 11,606

Approved by Social Welfare — 10,285

Instruction:

“Do not leave applications pending unnecessarily on the portal. If students are eligible, notify the district Social Welfare office within two days or process the applications at your level. Otherwise, the applications will have to be rejected.”

— Ravindra Shinde, assistant commissioner, Social Welfare Department