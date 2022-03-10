School Edn Minister assures MESA delegation of fulfilling demands

Aurangabad, March 10:

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad assured the delegation of Maharashtra English Schools Association (MESA) in Mumbai last evening of fulfilling their demands.

MESA officers-bearers from Aurangabad and Solapur started agitation at Azad Maidan on March 3 for their different demands including

refund 100 per cent pending RTE fees, orders should be issued so that parents can be made to pay fees at the end of the academic year, RTE fee should be given on the line of Central Government’s rate.

Association president Prahlad Shinde, Harish Shinde, Pravin Avhale, Major Bandu G, Sunil Magar, Sandeep Patil, Dnyaneshwar Lavange led the agitators. MLCs Vikram Kale, Abhijit Vanjari, Kapil Patil and Pravin Pote met the agitators and raised the schools' voice in the Legislative Council. The association continued their agitation.

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad held discussions with the agitators and assured them of taking a decision on their 12 different demands in the Assembly session. Prahlad Shinde said that the agitation was withdrawn as the discussions were satisfactory.

Vice-president Nagesh Joshi, Hanuman Bhondve, district president Ratankar Phale, its secretary Vishwas Dabhade and others worked for the success of the agitation.