Schools from 1st-4th Std reopened in city

Aurangabad, Feb 14:

Government, private aided and non-aided schools from first to fourth standards were reopened within the jurisdiction of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation on Monday.

The attendance of students was between 25 per cent to 40 per cent on the first. Many students were accompanied by their parents. The schools collected an undertaking from students and allowed them to enter the premises.

As per the guidelines of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation students are being called on alternate days to avoid crowding. Parents are still worried about sending their children to school. Around 25 per cent to 30 per cent of parents gave consent letter. Students were given instructions like using a santiser, wearing a mask and maintaining a physical distance.

Staff members of AMC schools said that the students' strength would increase with the distribution of uniform, grains under the mid-day meal scheme. Parents will have to pay the whole month’s transportation charges to bus and auto drivers though students are being called on alternate days.

Pvt coaching classes too begin

After schools, private coaching classes remained shut mostly for two years in Covid wave first and second. They were demanding for along to grant permission to resume classes. The AMC gave permission to private coaching classes to resume their offline teaching.