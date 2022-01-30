Schools from 8th to 11th Std to reopen today in city

Aurangabad, Jan 30:

The offline classes of eighth, ninth and eleventh standards will resume within the jurisdiction of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on January 31.

The schools and junior colleges were shut down in the first week of the current. There was permission to continue only 10th and 12th classes in the city considering their State Board examinations. There was demand from the parents and teachers to restart the schools to reduce the education loss of students.

The AMC administrator granted permission to reopen the schools for the students of eight standards onward from Monday. However, there is one condition that students between the age group of 15 to 18 should have taken the first dose of Covid. The Education Department asked the schools to follow Covid guidelines of the State Government, health department and local administration as and when required. All eyes are towards students response to the resumption of the schools.