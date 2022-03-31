Schools to get summer vacations from May 2; Edn dept issues new circular to clear confusion;

Aurangabad, March 31:

The Education Department on Thursday announced the summer vacations for primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in the State.

It may be noted that the Education Department directed the schools, from first to ninth and 11th standards, a few days ago, to work a full day to compensate for the academic loss caused by Covid situation. The students were asked to attend the classes till April 30. It had an impact on the summer vacation planning of the students. The students, their parents and teachers were upset over this.

Today, education director (Secondary and Higher Secondary) Mahesh Palkar issued a circular to have uniformity and transparency in summer vacation.

In the circular, it stated that the schools will have summer vacations from May 2 to June 12. The schools will reopen on June 13 in the new academic year 2022-23. The schools can take holidays for Ganesh Utsav or Christmas by reducing summer and Diwali vacations with the permission of the education officer of the district.

The schools will have to ensure that they should not take vacation more than 76 days in an academic year. Every year, students of first to ninth standards take their by the second week of April and after that, their summer vacations begin.