Sciclone-2022 held MIT

Aurangabad, March 12:

B Tech first students organised ‘Sciclone-2022’ at Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT) to celebrate National Science Day recently.

Former Professor and Head of the Department of Physics of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) Dr Subhash Behere, was the chief guest for the inaugural function.

Director of Paul Hebert Center for DNA Barcoding and Biodiversity Studies of BAMU Dr Gulab Khedkar was present as the chief guest for the valedictory function. Dr Subhash Behere shared his thoughts on 'Analysis of New Research in Physics'. Dr Gulab Khedkar also guided the students.

MIT Director Dr Santosh Bhosle and Dr Prashant Ambad also spoke. Director-General of MIT Munish Sharma congratulated the organisers on the success of the event. Lisha Mehta and Gauri Deshpande conducted the proceedings.

Pankaj Ghodke and Dr Poonam Bora coordinated the event. Registrar Sachin Lomte, all the deans, heads of various departments and students of the department and other dignitaries were present.