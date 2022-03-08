Science Exhibition at Winchester School

Aurangabad, March 8: Winchester International English School organized the second Science Exhibition on National Science Day, recently. Director MarkSys Intergrators Naresh Thole was the chief guest. Addressing parents and students after inaugurating the exhibition, he reiterated the importance of science in the modern age. Principal Dr Afsar Khan welcomed the chief guest.

Over a 100 science exhibits, prepared by the students were displayed in the corridor of the school. Students gave description of their exhibits. Majority of the science exhibits were working models and presented by Lower primary and Kindergarten, upper Primary, Middle School and high school students. First three best exhibits of each group were awarded trophies.