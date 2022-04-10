Science exhibition organised in Vidya Aranyam Vidyalaya

Aurangabad, April 10:

A science fair was organised at MGM’s Vidya Aranyam Vidyalaya (VAV) recently. About 50 students presented 35 to 40 different types of experiments at this fair. Elementary students performed game-based experiments, identification, bouncing balls, snake and ladders and concept-based experiments, photosynthesis, air space, and magic cup heat convection.

Apart from this, the replica of Satish Dhawan Space Center, Sriharikota made by the students was attracting the attention of all. The students of KG class also took an active part in this fair and the children of KG class made of fruits, flowers and trees won the hearts of all.

Chancellor of the MGM University Ankushrao Kadam, director of the school Parwati Dutta, Science Center’s Director Shrinivas Aundhkar, Col Dr Pradeep Kumar, Dr John Chelladurai, Dr Nilesh Mhaske, Dr Narendra Chavan along with this dignitaries' parents were also present in large numbers.

Amkushrao Kadam appreciated the students and also appealed to the students of the school to do well in science and research in future.