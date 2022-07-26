Science quiz at Boon English School

Aurangabad, July 26: Boon English School organised a Science Quiz for the 10th standard recently with an aim to inculcate the spirit of scientific inquiry and analytical thinking and to provide a platform for the budding scientists.

Student Najmuddin anchored the programme in boys section and Ayesha Tadvi in girls section. Multiple choices questions were asked to all the three houses Red, Yellow and Green. Students were supposed to answer within 30 seconds. Yellow Houses of boys and girls sections won the competition. Students, teaching and non-teaching staff worked for the success.