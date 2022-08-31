SCR diverts route of Sachkhand Express

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 31:

Owing to technical reasons, the South Central Railway (SCR) has diverted the route of Sachkhand Express from September 2.

According to the SCR press release, “The route of train numbers 12715/12716 (Nanded-Amritsar-Nanded) has been diverted through Ambala, Rajpura, Sirhind and Ludhiana instead of Ambala, Chandigarh and Ludhiana. The diversion of routes will be implemented on September 2 and 3.

The train number 12715 will depart from Nanded at 09.30 am, arrive in Aurangabad at 1.25 pm and will reach Amritsar the next day at 9.40 pm. On the return journey, train number 12716 will start from Amritsar at 5.30 am and reach Nanded the next day at 2.35 pm.

Special trains

The press release also informed that the SCR to tackle the rush of passengers has decided to operate special trains on three different routes including H S Nanded to Tirupati from August 31 to September 4. Train number 07633 will leave Nanded for Tirupati on September 3 and train number 07634 will leave Tirupati for Nanded on September 4. The up train will leave Nanded at 12 noon and reach Tirupati the next day at 8.30 am (on September 3), while the down train will depart from Tirupati at 21.10 and reach Nanded the next day at 5.20 pm on September 4.

The special trains will run via Purna, Parbhani, Gangakhed, Parli Vaijanath, Latur Road, Udgir etc, stated the release issued by SCR chief public relations officer Ch. Rakesh.