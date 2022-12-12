Scrap waste worth Rs 2L gutted into ashes in fire accident

Aurangabad:

Waste products worth Rs 2 lakh were gutted into ashes after a scrap godown caught fire in Jogeshwari (near Waluj), on Monday at 4 am. The Waluj fire station team with the help of two tenders doused the fire and brought the situation under control in five hours.

It is learnt that the godown of Waseem Saeed Khan (Indraprasth Colony, Bajajnagar) is situated in Jogeshwari. The waste material like cardboard, rexine, polythene bags etc was dumped in the godown. It so happened that the neighbour Ashfaq Shaikh today saw the flames coming out of the godown during the wee hours. He immediately alerted the Waluj fire brigade station. Acting upon the information, the assistant fire brigade office R L Garak and the team comprising S B Shengade, J P Sarode, M S Kumawat, S B Dukare and S B Mahale along with Waluj MIDC police station team led by assistant police inspector M R Ghunawat tried their best to douse the fire but was in vain. The fire was aggressive, as a result, two fire tenders and private tankers struggled for five long hours and succeeded in dousing the fire. Meanwhile, the godown owner claimed that somebody seems to have played mischief and lit up the fire. Further investigation is on by the police.