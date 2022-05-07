Scrap worth lakhs of rupees gutted into ashes

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 7:

In a tragic incident, the scrap and a JCB worth lakhs of rupees got gutted into ashes after a fire broke out suddenly, at the campus of AMC’s plant, on Saturday afternoon. Meanwhile, eyebrows are being raised whether the fire incident was an accident or an intentional act? The reason behind the fire has not been ascertained, so far.

Meanwhile, the fire fighters team reached the spot after 45 minutes and after a struggle of half an hour, they succeeded in dousing the fire.

The scrap comprising handcarts, banners, steel frames etc were stored on the campus. The AMC had recently auctioned the scrap for Rs 60 lakh. The contractor, who has won the bid, has started cutting steel frames through gas-cutter. When the work was going on, the fire broke out suddenly on Saturday afternoon. The workers on campus immediately set aside the gas cyclinder and rushed out of the campus. The people staying in nearby localities rushed towards the spot seeing the billows of smoke in the sky. Former corporator Raj Wankhede immediately contacted the senior AMC officials on phone and informed them about the incident, but sans immediate response. After sometime, one fire tender reached the spot and two more arrived to control the situation. It took about less than an hour to extinguish the fire completely, but one JCB parked at the site got burnt into ashes.

The duty incharge Mohan Mungse, Haribhau Ghuge, Abdul Aziz and Sanjay Kulkarni along with fire-fighters Sangram More, Ashok Pote, ShivSambha Kalyankar, Sachin Shinde, Vikram Bhuigad, Shaikh Amer, Shaikh Sameer and drivers Shaikh Rasheed and Shaikh Asef took hard efforts to control the situation. Acting upon the information, the deputy commissioner Aparna Thete inspected the spot.

The first fire tender reached the spot after 45 minutes.Co-incidentally, it got defunct while struggling to enter the plant campus at main gate.Hence, all of them tried to push the vehicle, but it failed to restart immediately. This delayed the process of dousing the fire and controlling the situation.