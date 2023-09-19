Search of right candidate for VC’s post begins today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Governor and chancellor of universities Ramesh Bais formed a Search Committee to select the next vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy.

It may be noted that current VC Dr Pramod Yeole’s tenure will end on December 31, 2023. Dr Yeole appointed VC on July 16, 2019, replacing VC Dr B A Chopade, for five years or attaining 65 years age, whichever is earlier. The Governor forms a Search Committee which comprises a chairman, nodal officer, member secretary, one member and one respective university representative. The recruitment process for the post of VC began in June.

The university authorities and boards have the rights to recommend one representative for the search committee of a new vice-chancellor. So, the members of the Management Council and Academic Council selected Dr Sudhakar Yedla, the director of the National Institute of Srinagar on June 13, 2023.

Search committee, head by AICTE ex-chairman formed

The Governor formed the search committee which comprises former chairman of All Indian Council for Technical Education and scientist Dr Anil Sahasrabudhe (chairman), Dr K G Suresh-member (vice-chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi Journalism and Mass Communication University, Bhopal), Dr Sudhakar Yedla-Bamu representative (director of NIT-Srinagar), Vikaschandra Rastogi-member secretary (principal secretary, Higher and Technical Education Department) and Dr Janibul Bashir-Nodal Officer (Professor, NIT, Srinagar).

Schedule of application process

The Search Committee will start inviting online application forms on September 20. Its last date is October 19. Eminent academicians who are willing to take on this prestigious and challenging assignment can apply through the link (vcbamu.nitsri.ac.in). The aspirants can send the hardcopy (two sets) of the application form along with the required self-attested copies of certificates to Dr Janibul Bashir, Department of Information Technology, NIT, Srinagar.