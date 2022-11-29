'Season of Learning' begins today

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The 'Season of Learning', an initiative by Lokmat Times Campus Club and JITO Aurangabad to be implemented in 60 schools in the city will begin on November 28. Motivational speaker Sajan Shah will guide the students during the initiative while around 25,000 students will be given gifts of 'plantable pencils'.

JITO president Paras Ostwal and Jayesh Shah met editor-in-chief of Lokmat Rajendra Darda and informed him about the 'Season of Learning project. Through this project, concentration in students will be developed and their educational and memory-related issues will be solved. The plantable pencils given to the students have been designed in such a way that after use if buried the soil transforms into a sapling in just 10 days.

JITO president Paras Ostwal said that such kind of initiatives is needed in society. It develops positivity among the students and will help in strengthening the city. Hence, the students and parents should participate in it.

Sajan Shah is in this field for the past 11 years and motivated more than 14 million people in their lives. He has received several awards. He is known as a motivational speaker, youth peace ambassador, success mentor, TEDx speaker, founder of United First and for other accomplishments.