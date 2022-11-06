Seats for Engg round--III to be allotted on Nov 9

Aurangabad: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will allot seats for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round III of engineering admissions on November 9.

It may be noted that the second round of B E and B Tech admissions ended on November 3 and seats were allotted provisionally on November 4 for the third CAP round.

The candidates were asked to submit options for this round up to November 7. With the seat allotment, aspirants can confirm admission up to November 12.

Meanwhile, a total of 3,386 seats from 27 Engineering colleges of Marathwada were filled by the end of the second round while 5,5,99 seats are still vacant (64.11 per cent).

The district has 11 colleges including one Government. These colleges have 4,344 seats. In the first round, 894 seats were filled while 1883 candidates confirmed admission in the second round.

This means that 43.34 per cent of seats were filled in the district colleges and 2,163 seats are vacant. The classes in the Government College of Engineering of the city will commence on November 7.