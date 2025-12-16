SEC reviews preparations for municipalities’ vote counting online

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

State Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar conducted an online review on Tuesday regarding the voting of municipalities in the district scheduled on December 20 and the counting of votes on December 21.

The district collector Deelip Swami, superintendent of police Dr. Vinaykumar Rathod, and assistant municipal council administration officer Rishikesh Bhalerao attended the meeting. Voting will be held on December 20 for the post of municipal president and 17 members of the Phulambri panchayat samiti. Besides, voting will take place for 4 seats in Paithan, 2 in Vaijapur, and 2 in Gangapur.

For this, there are 19 polling stations in Phulambri, 10 in Paithan, 7 in Vaijapur, and 7 in Gangapur. Four polling stations in Phulambri are considered sensitive. The district collector confirmed that complete preparations for voting have been made. A total of 47 CCTV cameras have been installed to ensure the security of the “strong rooms” at seven locations. The district’s average voter turnout is 74.78 per cent.

Counting to begin at 10 am

Voting in Phulambri, Paithan, Vaijapur, and Gangapur will take place on December 20. The counting of votes for six municipalities and one municipal council in the district will be held on December 21 at seven locations. Counting will begin at 10 am.

The distribution of counting tables is as follows: 12 in Vaijapur, 15 in Paithan, 10 in Gangapur, 12 in Sillod, 12 in Kannad, 10 in Khultabad, and 10 in Phulambri. Based on this schedule, the results are expected to be available by around 1 pm.