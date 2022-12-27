Second Covid-patient detected in city

Aurangabad:

Sensation prevailed in the city after the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) health administration found reporting of second Covid patient in the city on Tuesday. A 57-year-old woman (resident of Qaiser Colony) has been reported as positive. Meanwhile, the health administration conducted swab testing of 75 patients visiting their health centres and hospitals during the whole day today.

It may be noted that the AMC health administration has started testing patients in all 41 primary health centres and hospitals. The arrangement of oxygen beds has also been made in the five major civic hospitals.

As reported earlier, a 27-year-old youth was the first patient to be reported as positive on Monday. He works as a brother in a private hospital and stays in Sanjaynagar-Mukundwadi. He stays alone in the rented house. It so happened that he had a severe cough and also complained of soreness in his throat while on duty. Hence he underwent testing at MGM centre and was reported as positive. Meanwhile, he has been recommended treatment under home isolation. Nobody has come in his contact, it is learnt.

Meanwhile, the civic health administration could not locate the second patient as the contact number given by her at the time of testing is switched off, said the medical officer.

According to the municipal officer of health (MoH), Dr Paras Mandlecha said that the contract staff will be recruited after reviewing the rush of patients in the five hospitals.