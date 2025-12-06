Second heist on Samruddhi Highway: Copper-brass stolen from army truck

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Criminals are increasingly targeting drivers who stop on the Samruddhi Highway. Just four days after a truck driver was looted, thieves struck again this time on a truck carrying raw materials for the Indian Army. On 4 December around 2 pm, the thieves stole copper-brass from the truck near Channel Number 451 and fled on a motorcycle, taking 42 pieces.

The truck driver, Manish Lohani (38) from Thane, works with Yantra India Ltd., a Ministry of Defence company that manufactures army raw materials. On 3 December at 9.30 am, he left Ambernath via Samruddhi Highway to deliver copper-brass to the company in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. On 4 December, he stopped near Igatpuri toll plaza at 2 am to rest and resumed at 8 am. Around 2.15 pm, near Channel Number 451, Lohani stopped the tempo, claiming he felt unwell. While resting in the cabin, he heard a noise and saw a thief cutting the tarpaulin and climbing in with a rope. Lohani shouted, and the intruder jumped out, while another thief inside the tempo escaped on a motorcycle. Frightened, Lohani and his assistant drove to BB in Buldhana and sought police help. BB police constable Rajesh Sardar came to the scene, returned with them to the spot, and contacted Daulatabad police, who instructed Lohani to file a formal complaint. The truck carried 280 bags of copper-brass, each containing 25 pieces. Investigators are unclear how the thieves accessed the vehicle. The previous theft occurred on 3 December, when thieves stole 15 out of 30 bags of pigeon peas from a parked truck near Channel Number 446.3.

About Copper-Brass

Copper-brass is an alloy of copper and zinc. It is malleable, flexible, corrosion-resistant, and can withstand high pressure. It is used in utensils, industrial parts, electrical equipment, and items shaped by pressing into molds.