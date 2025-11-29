Second jewellery theft at city hospitals;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A second case of jewellery theft from a patient has been reported within a week in the city. At a private hospital on Adalat Road, 63-year-old Bijla Manohar Gaikwad’s gold ornaments went missing from the ICU after her death, while the family was completing documentation. A case has been registered at Kranti Chowk Police Station.

Gaikwad, a resident of Kannad, was admitted on November 13 after her health suddenly deteriorated. Her son Sandeep, who was with her in the ICU, confirmed she was wearing all her ornaments. She passed away around 2 pm, and when police arrived for the panchanama, the hospital staff wrapped the body completely. Later, while taking her for postmortem, the family realised her 2-tola gold chain and 2-tola earrings were missing. Only a small pendant was recovered.

The family complained to senior doctors, who acknowledged seeing the jewellery. Hospital ceo Dr. Prashant Patil assured recovery within seven days, but the ornaments have not been found. The family suspects ICU housekeeping or nursing staff. Police are investigating.

This follows a similar incident on October 30 at a major hospital on Chikalthana Airport Road, where a 1-tola gold ring went missing from an ICU patient. A case was lodged at MIDC Cidco Police Station.