Second part of CA toppers success mantra

Mohammed Numan Ikram Ahmed who qualified CA Final after overcoming many hurdles said that the responsibility of family fell on his shoulders when he was studying in eighth standard due to the death of his father.

He said that his grandmother Zubaida Khan and uncle Ashfaque Khan supported him a lot to continue his education up to a degree.

“I completed my school in Urdu medium and attempted CPT on the completion of B Com. Today, there is direct entry to CA Intermediate for those who complete B Com. However, the norms were revised at that time and the exemption for CPT was not available in 2011,” he said. Numan said that he cleared CA Intermediate in 2012-13 and did articleship with S E Kalantri and Company.

“After the articleship, I was unable to attempt the CA final due to financial constraints. In 2016, I cleared Group-I and failed in Group -II in 2017. I kept attempting the next sessions and failed just by just a few marks. In the meantime, I got married. I also worked in some firms in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Hyderabad. I got an exemption in one paper in 2022 as I obtained above 60 per cent marks. The minimum passing marks required in the second part is 200. I obtained 78 marks in the exempted paper. So, I decided to devote full time to clear the remaining three papers. I dedicated full time to studying in a hostel and passed the remaining papers this time. One should not give up until one achieves the goal” he added.

Box

Don’t leave the fray due to failure

Manish Gangwal who qualified CA final at the age of 40 said that one should not leave the struggle just because of failure.

He said that he completed his B Com in 2001 and attempted CA-Intermediate but failed to clear it. “I passed Intermediate in 2007. After articleship, I kept attempting for the CA-Final examinations until 2015. My uncle Pankaj Gangwal inspired me a lot to attempt the examinations. I cleared the group-I in 2015,” he said.

Gangwal said that he failed in Group II by just a few marks several times. “I realised my mistakes and decided to fully focus on the study for 12-14 hours during the examination time. I have not attended any private coaching. My family members supported me in this task and I passed the CA final this time by clearing group-I papers,” he added.