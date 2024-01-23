(Second part) of Dr Vijay Fulari appointed 17th VC of Bamu

Dr Fulari tried twice to be VC of Bamu in the past. He was shortlisted in the top candidates list for the VC’s post, five times for the different universities, including twice for Bamu.

The names of universities are Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University (Nanded), Bamu (twice), Shivaji University (Kolhapur) and Dr Homi Bhabha State University (Mumbai). However, in the third attempt, he was appointed as the 17th VC of Bamu.

Box

Basic Sci rules in selection

Dr Fulari is from the faculty of Physics. Earlier, Dr Vijay Pandharipande was from Engineering, Dr B A Chopade from Science and Dr Pramod Yeole from Pharmacy. On the basis of the last three VC’s appointments, it seems that the Science candidate is given preference in selection.

Box

Brief profile of Dr Fulari

--Senior professor and former head, Department of Physics and Department of USIC and USIC-CFC, Shivaji University, Kolhapur- 416004.

--More than 20 students completed Ph D under his guidance

--Undertook several national and international research projects

--Four patents were filed while several books were published.

--Over 150 research papers published

--Completed M Sc (1987) and Ph D in Physics (1999) from Shivaji University.

--Professional Experience: a) Teaching: 32 years. b) Research: 27 years.

--Started career as Lecturer in 1987, promoted to Reader in 2000 and Professor in 2008

--Also worked as chairman and member of the Board of Studies and chancellor nominee.