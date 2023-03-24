Second regional level workshop on nuclear medicine

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A one-day workshop on nuclear medicine has been organized at CARE Ciigma Hospital on March 26 at 8.30 am. The workshop has been organised in association with Aurangabad Cancer Society, Indian Medical Association and Association of Nuclear Medicine Physicians of India.

Faculties from AIIMS hospital, Delhi, Tata Memorial Hospital, Kokilaben Hospital, BARC, Nashik, Nagpur and Pune, will guide the doctors about nuclear medicine. Nuclear medicine is a modern branch, in which information about the various organs in the body can be known accurately. With the help of small quantities of radioactive material, diagnosis and treatment can be done. The participants should register their names for joining the workshop, appealed chief medical director Dr Unmesh Takalkar, Dr Manisha Takalkar , Manoj Roy, Dr Ajay Rote, Dr Rajesh Saoji, Dr Prakash Devde, Dr Ujwala Dahiphale and Dr Sachin Phadnis. For registration contact nuclear medicine incharge Dr Prafful Jatale.