Second tour of 'DRM' in 13 days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nanded divisional railway manager (DRM) of South Central Railway Neeti Sarkar visited Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Wednesday evening. This is her second tour in the last 13 days. Sarkar reviewed the facilities at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar railway station by conducting window inspection by special train. After inspecting Rotegaon, Nagarsol, Manmad railway stations on Thursday, he left for Nanded in the afternoon. Sarkar was requested by various organizations and passengers to stop Nanded-Pune Express, Janshatabdi Express, Nagarsol-Narasapur Express, Nagarsool-Tirupati Express at Rotegaon station.