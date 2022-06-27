Secondary, higher secondary school HMs meeting today

Aurangabad, June 27:

The Education Department of Zilla Parishad will organise a meeting of headmasters and principals of self-financed, private aided and unaided, all mediums, secondary and higher secondary schools from the district at CSMS Polytechnic, Kanchanwadi, on June 28.

The new academic year 2022-23 began in the district on June 13 while regular classes of students commenced on June 15. Issues like the 11th standard's admission process, Government schemes, scholarships and school admission process. The meeting will be divided into two sessions.

The first session will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm for headmasters of secondary schools (5th to 10 standards, 8th to 10th standards and 9th and 10th standards).

The HMs of higher secondary schools (5th to 12th standards, 8th to 12th standards and 11th and 12th standards) will participate in the meeting between 2 pm to 6 pm.

The officers from Education Department said that headmasters cannot send their representatives to the meeting.