Security guards steal scrap from closed company

Incident in Chikalthana MIDC: Scrap worth Rs 14 lakh stolen

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Security guards appointed to protect a closed unit of Sankirtan Motherson Innovative Solutions company in Chikalthana MIDC, have been found to be involved in the theft of 17,606 kg of iron in the past six months.

According to police, the company had hired G for S security company to maintain the security of the closed unit. However, when officials visited the unit in June, it was discovered that windows, grills, sheds, and stands were missing, along with 12,914 kg of angle, 504 kg of pipe, 423 kg of channel, 630 kg of frame, 730 kg of panel, and 2,405 kg of iron and steel materials worth Rs 14 lakhs.

An investigation was launched by PSI Atmaram Ghuge, revealed that the theft was committed by the security guards, who managed to cut and sell the iron despite being on duty. The security guards, Dnyaneshwar Raut (40, Pisadevi), Kishore Jadhav, and the cutter Aslam Khan (28, Naregaon), were arrested and confessed to the theft. Now, the police are facing the challenge of recovering the stolen iron sold by Aslam.