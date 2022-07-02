Sedative pills supply has Jalgaon connection

Aurangabad, July 2:

Waluj MIDC police arrested the supplier of the sedative pills in the Waluj area from Jalgaon on Saturday. The arrested has been identified as Sandeep Nimba Patil and he has been remanded in police custody for three days.

The narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances (NDPS) cell arrested drug peddler Gautam Laxman Tribhuvan for selling sedative pills illegally, a month back. He confessed that he bought the pills from Mohd Altaf Nisar, a resident of Jalgaon. Police arrested Altaf and during investigation, it was found that a wholesale dealer from Jalgaon Sandeep Patil supplied pills to be distributed in Waluj area. The police on Saturday arrested Patil from Jalgaon. He was produced before the court and has been remanded in the police custody for three days. Under the guidance of PI Sandeep Gurme, API Gautam Wavale is further investigating the case.