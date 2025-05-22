Seedball making initiative on Biodiversity Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To mark the International Day of Biological Diversity, the Cosmo Foundation and Prayas Youth Foundation jointly organised a seedball-making initiative at the Biodiversity Hub in Tisgaon. A total of 29 employees of Cosmo First Limited actively participated, creating hundreds of seedballs to develop greenery. Foundation’s CSR coordinator Rajat Bathe made an introductory speech, followed by insights from Seema Sanap of Prayas on Biodiversity Conservation. Cluster Coordinator Mr. Laxmikant Bankar and both teams put in hard efforts for the event. This initiative not only supported nature conservation but also raised local awareness about the importance of preserving biodiversity, stated the press release.