Seeing the world through your eyes!

Manish Gajbhiye

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 7:

The life of blind people is filled with darkness. However, the darkness in their lives can be illuminated, with your one initiative. Resolve to donate eyes and continue existence in this world even after your death.

However, there are several misconceptions and myths among people about eye donation. Thus, the National Eye Donation Fortnight is held from August 25 to September 8 to create awareness about eye donation and motivate people for it. Most of the time, people hesitate to donate eyeballs due to various social and religious beliefs. Whereas some, although willing to donation are not aware of the correct procedures.

The fortnight has been implemented in the district through the District Civil Hospital, Ophthalmology department, Amkhas Maidan. Awareness camps, slogan and poster exhibitions were organised at Nurses Training Centre, Padegaon, Vivekanand College, Primary Health Centre (PHC) Jikthan, Gangapur, Matoshree Old Age Home, Paithan Road, Rural Hospital, Karmad, Rural Hospital, Phulambri, Sub-District Hospital, Sillod, Daulatabad PHC, Samrat Ashok School, Padegaon, Vadod Bazar PHC, Tarabai Bafna Blind School and others.

Eye donation is a social movement. Everyone should participate in this noble cause by filling out the consent forms in the concerned eye banks. The fortnight is being observed not only in the district but in the entire Aurangabad division including Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, and Hingoli districts. The health employees are organising camps and creating awareness.

- Dr Sunita Golhait, deputy health director.

All the organs of the body like kidneys, blood, heart, etc are donated when the donor is alive, but eyes are donated only after the death of the person. There is a need that a large number of people should be made aware of the significance of eye donation as it can help blind people to see the world. Awareness should be created through the media and social media.

- Dr Dayanand Motipawale, district civil surgeon.

Although the national fortnight will conclude on Thursday, the district ophthalmic department will continue the task of creating awareness and encouraging maximum people for eye donation throughout the year. Due to the Corona crisis, eye donation were less, but it has increased now. All the ophthalmic officers and employees had worked hard during the camps.

- Dr Santosh Kale, district ophthalmic surgeon

People need to understand the importance of eye donation. In the countries like Sri Lanka, there is a law for organ donation, on that ground, the government should take steps and make the law. Then the cornea will be easily available for transplantation to the blinds. Everyone should resolve to donate eyes and the health workers and councilors are reaching the people to make them aware.

- Dr Mahesh Vaishnav, state president, Government Ophthalmic officer Association

How to donate eyes?

* One wishing for eye donation will have to fill out a consent form available in the eye banks.

* Even if not registered before death, if one expressed his wish for eye donation while dying or the relatives are willing for it, then eye donation can be done.

Who can donate eyes?

* Anyone can donate eyes. Even a person, who had earlier undergone cataract surgery or used spectacles can donate.

What is the period?

*If eyeballs can be useful if donated within six hours of the death.

Directives for the relatives of the donors

* For eye donation they can contact the nearest eye bank or gain information through other means.

* Where the dead person is kept, the fan in that room should be off and care should be taken that air should not pass through the face of the deceased.

* Antibiotic drops should be applied to the eyes of the deceased and the eye should be kept closed.

* Later, a clean cloth or cotton ball dipped in cold water should be kept on the eyes of the deceased to prevent dryness of the eyes.

Contact these places in district for eye donation

* Government Medical College and Hospital (0240-2402412)

* Shrikrushna Netralaya, Maheshnagar (0240-2325211)

* Saswade Eye Hospital, Garkheda (0240-2335189)

* MGM Hospital, Cidco (0240-6601100)

* Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital, Satara area (0240-2377999)

* Drushti Eye Institute, Samarthnagar (0240-2240990)

* A.S.G Eye Hospital (18001200111)

Eye donation and eye transplantation in district

Year Eye Ball Collection Keratoplasty

2018-19 136 136

2019-20 137 110

2020-21 036 030

2021-22 100 087

2022-23 (till Aug) 068 047

Total 531 410