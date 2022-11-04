Seized Hyva truck stolen

Aurangabad:

The Hyva truck seized with stolen sand and parked in the premises of the additional tehsildar office was stolen away from the premises. Naib Tehsildar Prashant Deodhe filed a complaint with the City Chowk police and a case has been registered against three suspects.

According to the complaint, Pappu (full name not known) resident of Sanjaynagar, Mohsin (Mill Corner), Hyva owner Khayumbhai (Shahgunj) during the morning hours of November 2 to 4 ran away with the seized Hyva truck (MH-46-AF-4816) containing six brass sand. PSI Mukteshwar Lad is further investigating the case.