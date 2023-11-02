Selection list for CAP round-II of PG AYUSH courses released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Selection for the second round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) of Postgraduate AYUSH courses (Ayurved, Homoeopathy and Unani)-2023 under All India Quota (AIQ) has been released.

The selected candidates will have to join physically with all the original documents on or before November 7. The last date to cancel the admission with forfeiture of security deposit (Rs 50,000) is November 18.

It may be noted that the admission process of CAP round for 15 per cent AIQ seats in private aided and unaided, minority Ayurved, Homoeopathy and Unani Institutions is being carried out.

The online registration for those who qualified All India Ayush Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIA PGET)2023 was completed for the second round on October 25 and 26. The candidates also paid a security deposit of Rs 50,000 (non-refundable).

The provisional merit list was released on October 28. The process of preference filling for this was completed between October 29 and 31.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) which is a competent authority for admissions asked the aspirants to produce all documents in the format given in the brochure.