Selection list of contractual, CHB teachers to be out in 2 days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) conducted interviews for clock hour basis (CHB) teachers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

University registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that the selection list of candidates for the 45 posts of contractual and 245 posts of CHB teachers would be released within two days.

Dean of Science and Technology Faculty Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Dean of Commerce and Management Faculty Dr Walmik Sarwade, Dean of Humanities Faculty Dr Prashant Amrutkar and Dean of Inter-disciplinary Faculty Dr Chetna Sonakmble, Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, Dr Pravin Wakte and director of Dharashiv sub-centre Dr Prashant Dixit and department heads were present.

The advertisement for contract basis teacher posts was published in June. A total of 164 candidates applied for the posts while their interviews were conducted on July 27, 28 and August 5 by the selection chaired by vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole.

Each of the selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 24,000.

Deputy registrar Dilip Bharad, desk officer R R Chavan, Ratnakar Muley, Sanjay Wagh and others took efforts for the interviews. Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that list of the selected teachers would be released in the next two-days.