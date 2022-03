Seminar of Swagat Todkar on March 22

Aurangabad, March 19:

The Jain Tag has organized a seminar and workshop of Swagat Todkar on health and home remedies on March 22 at 6.30 pm at Tapadia Natya Mandir. Organiser Deepika Badjate, tag president Monika Chandiwal, secretary Deepali Pande have appealed to the community members to be present for the programme.