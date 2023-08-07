Seminar on character building at Sarosh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A seminar on character building was held at Munawar Peerbhoy Sarosh English School with an aim to instill positive values and morals in students through value education, and to teach them important life skills such as empathy, integrity, and responsibility. The chief guest for the first session was Art Razi Khan, faculty of Architecture, MIT college, and that for the second session was Dr Siraj Shaikh, faculty at Dammam Medical College, KSA. Dr Moed Siddiqui presided. M A Pathan and Mohammad Wasil were the guests of honour. Principal M S Naiyer guided the organisers.