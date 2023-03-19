Seminar on Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shaheed Bhagat Singh Study Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will hold a one-day national seminar on ‘Social and Cultural Identity of Shaheed Bhagat Singh' on March 23.

Study Centre director Dr Sudhakar Shendge said that Principal Dr Shivaji Devdhe will inaugurate the seminar at 10 am on Thursday. Scholar on Bhagat Singh, Tanaji Thombre will deliver a keynote address. Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath will preside over. Dr Maruti Tegumpure will speak in the first session while Prof Jaidev Dole will preside over.

Dr Samadhan Ingle will share his thought in the second session and Dr Mustajeeb Khan will preside over it. More than 60 research papers will be presented. Social activist Sushila Moreal and Senator Dr Umakant Rathod will grace the valedictory ceremony.